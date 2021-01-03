Jon Qwelane to receive special provincial official funeral

Qwelane died on Christmas Eve and will be laid to rest Monday in Mahikeng.

JOHANNESBURG – A special provincial official funeral category 2 has been declared for the late Jon Qwelane.

He worked for various media houses as a writer, broadcaster and editor for many years. In 2010, he was appointed by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation as South Africa’s High Commissioner to Uganda for a four-year term.

“President [Cyril Ramaphosa] has also instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast in the North West province on the day of the funeral of Qwelane, this as a sign of respect to him, a statement by the Office of the North West Premier Job Mokgoro said.

“The funeral service which will start at 07h00 at the Mmabatho Civic Centre in Mahikeng, will be attended by only 50 people, this in compliance with alert Level 3 Lockdown Regulations and applicable health protocols,” it added

The funeral will also be streamed live on the North West Office of the Premier Facebook page.