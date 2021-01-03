Gauteng festive road deaths decline due to lockdown

With the country under lockdown level 3, there was reduced activity on the roads, but many still travelled out of the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Traffic Police said the province's roads have seen a decline in fatalities this festive season.

Authorities said they're taking a zero-tolerance approach towards those committing traffic-related offences and have already made some arrests.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said road authorities are out in full force.

“In terms of fatal crashes, numbers have declined and we hope the situation stays the same. We have heightened safer festive season operations. We are out in numbers monitoring roads to ensure road users adhere to the rules of the road.”

