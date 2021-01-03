From boardrooms to Zoom rooms: How the world adapted to remote work in 2020

The shift from boardrooms to Zoom rooms has had its fair share of awkwardness, from lagging videos and muted mics.

JOHANNESBURG - The impact of COVID-19 has bought on an unprecedented blend to work, school and private life, with millions across the globe encouraged to perform their daily duties from home, where possible.

With many countries experiencing a second wave, it remains to be seen how a post-pandemic world will look.

More than nine months have passed since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Countries around the world implemented restrictions to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, with South Africa introducing one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns.

This provided a once-in-a-generation opportunity for employers to reimagine everything about how they run their companies.

Some employees last entered their office parks in March 2020 and Business Unity South Africa’s Cas Coovadia said the workplace will never be the same.

Managing director at World Wide Worx, Arthur Goldstuck said the pandemic has exposed the lack of skills, training, and access to technology in South Africa’s workplaces.

As the world of work continues to dramatically change, experts say it’s time to plan for when things start a return to normal - whatever the new normal will be.

