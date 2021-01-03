3 initiates found shot dead in Tsomo, Eastern Cape

The grim discovery of the victims aged between 19 and 20 was made by other initiates bringing food to them on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Three initiates have been found dead with gunshot wounds at an initiation school in Tsomo, Eastern Cape.

This comes just a month since the summer initiation season began.

Eastern Cape Traditional Affairs spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said police are investigating a case of murder.

“The MEC of the department Xolile Edmund Nqata sends his condolences to the bereaved families and he is calling on members of the community to try and assist police in the investigation.”

