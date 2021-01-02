‘Law must take its course’: ANC caucus in CT as councillor nabbed driving drunk

Councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni allegedly committed the crime on New Year's Eve. It's also believed he was caught flouting the 9pm curfew at the time.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC caucus in Cape Town is looking into the arrest of one of its councillors on drunk driving charges.

Councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni allegedly committed the crime on New Year's Eve.

It's also believed he was caught flouting the 9pm curfew at the time.

“As the ANC we take the matter very seriously and believe that the law must take its course and the person be brought to book. We also believe that the law applies to everyone irrespective of the position you hold in society,” said ANC caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.

“We will escalate the matter to the ANC regional executive committee for further investigation and possible disciplinary action.”

