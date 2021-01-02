SANParks pilot injured after helicopter crashes at Cape Town Airport

The pilot was flying by himself earlier on Saturday at the Cape Town International Airport when the incident happened.

CAPE TOWN - A South African National Parks (SANParks) pilot has been injured after a helicopter he was operating crashed shortly after take-off.

The pilot was flying by himself earlier on Saturday at the Cape Town International Airport when the incident happened.

SANParks' Rey Thakhuli said an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident.

"One of our helicopters got damaged this morning as it was about to take off from the Cape Town International Airport. We are also quite relieved that the pilot was the sole passenger. He was treated for minor injuries and is now recovering."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.