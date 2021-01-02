'Proud' Son bags 100th Spurs goal as Leeds crumble

.Son grabbed the second goal for Jose Mourinho's side after Harry Kane's penalty had opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

LONDON - South Korea forward Son Heung-min admitted he was "proud" to have scored his 100th Tottenham goal in a 3-0 win over Leeds that hauled his team back into the Premier League title race on Saturday.

Son grabbed the second goal for Jose Mourinho's side after Harry Kane's penalty had opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Reaching his century of Tottenham goals was a landmark moment for Son, who is the 18th player to score 100 in all competitions for the north London club and the first from outside the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of Tottenham's key players and maintaining his fine form will be key to their hopes of pushing for the title.

"I'm very happy and grateful for my team-mates. I'm not doing it alone. I need a lot of help for this big achievement," Son said.

"To score 100 goals with one team is a big thing. I'm very proud. It's a good way to start the new year."

It was the 13th time Kane and Son had combined for a goal this term, equalling the Premier League record set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn in 1994-95.

"We're working hard and working on it for a long time. I am a bit sad I couldn't give an assist to 'H'," Son said.

"He knew I was there. Sometimes it is telepathic, sometimes we talk about it."

Mourinho is reaping the rewards of that telepathic partnership and he said: "Of course, the understanding is good and against Leeds it was important to have that ability in attack. That movement of Harry Kane and Sonny in the finishing positions fit well.

"I think in the Premier League there are many good players everywhere even in clubs where you don't believe they can have great players. But I have to say that Sonny and Harry are doing special things this season."

Toby Alderweireld scored Tottenham's third goal as they climbed to third place.

The only frustration for Mourinho was a stoppage-time red card for Matt Doherty after the Republic of Ireland right-back received a second booking.