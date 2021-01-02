Mogale City avails resources to public following storm damage

Many homes, roads and other infrastructure were damaged. The local Leratong Hospital was flooded.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Krugersdorp and surrounding areas west of Johannesburg are picking up the pieces after heavy rainfall and strong winds left behind a trail of destruction.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported, while Mogale City Municipality spokesperson Lucky Seke said they've availed resources.

“As far as the situation is concerned, it’s not yet considered a disaster but an incident that occurred due to the storm.”

