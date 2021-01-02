Level 3 lockdown, alcohol ban has led to drop in trauma unit cases

Health care practitioners say the empty trauma units in many facilities mean they can now focus on the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - While many South Africans are angry about the latest ban on booze, health care practitioners say the empty trauma units in many facilities mean they can now focus on the pandemic.

On 28 December President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the sale of alcohol from retail outlets and the on-site consumption of alcohol at restaurants would not be permitted under the adjusted alert level 3 regulations.

For the first time in history, Africa's biggest hospital, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg, did not admit a singly patient to its trauma and rescue unit on New Year's day.

Management there has thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa for imposing level 3 lockdown regulations in the county.

Professional nurse Busi Ramafoko called on everyone to stick to the rules.

“Above all, properly wear your mask. It will protect you. Because an injury is an accident, you will come to our unit. Before you are dispatched anywhere for further management, we have to check on your COVID status. And believe you me, people are testing positive.”

In the Western Cape, the Health Department said it also saw a massive drop in trauma emergencies in public hospitals in Cape Town and rural districts this New Year's Eve.

It said this week, it noticed a significant peak in trauma admissions, on 16 December - which was a public holiday - and the Christmas weekend.

A total of 312 trauma patients were treated on Boxing Day - the daily average is 147.

The department's Marika Champion said although many emergency centres were dealing with COVID-19 cases on New Year's Eve, trauma cases dropped and most facilities reported on Friday it was much quieter than usual.

“We are still collating numbers but reports indicate a significant drop in trauma cases. These include motor vehicle crashes and violent trauma cases which usually accompany public holidays. Trauma cases are usually very time consuming and labour intensive. This reduction helped us to cope with the significant load of COVID cases in our hospitals,” said Champion.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has told Eyewitness News he's been flooded with messages of appreciation from doctors thanking the men and women in blue for an historic New Year’s Eve - with minimal trauma cases.

