Letters, Zondo & a YouTube series: Zuma a prominent feature in 2020 headlines

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been another stormy year for the nation’s former president.

Jacob Zuma remained a key figure in headline news in 2020. From his refusal to return to the state capture commission, to his official request that its chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recuse himself, to the warrant issued for his arrest after he was a no show at his corruption trial in February.

Zuma not only refused to go back and testify at the commission, but he argued his friendship with Zondo meant he would be treated unfairly. But Zondo was having none of it.

The Deputy Chief Justice took further action when Zuma excused himself from the commission without his permission.

He also remained somewhat active in the governing party, even penning his thoughts on the state of the African National Congress in an open letter to its current President Cyril Ramaphosa.

At one stage, he even let the country into his inner space during a YouTube sit-down with his son Duduzane.

As the year wraps, it’s Zuma Junior who’s edging into the spotlight, seeking traction for his own political ambitions, although very few people are even entertaining the prospect of Ramaphosa one day having to face off with him at the polls.

