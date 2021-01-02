Lesufi: The Independent Examinations Board is being subsidised by the poor

It's understood the IEB has approached the courts arguing it could not afford to pay for the assessment services offered by Umalusi.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi claims the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) is being subsidised by the poor - without paying for Umalusi's services.

He's called on the IEB to withdraw its court case against the quality assurance body.

Lesufi said he was surprised by the IEB's attempts to force the poor to carry their financial burden.

The MEC said independent schools body must find other ways of funding their activities or they must cease to exist.

“The IEB must withdraw its court case. This case exposes that they have been having freebies for quite some time, that the poor have been subsidising their activities. We are also alarmed by the failure of the IEB to publicly publicise their financial records and their business operation,” said Lesufi.

The IEB has dismissed the MEC's claims.

In a statement, it said the IEB did not, and had never, expected anyone other than the IEB to pay for its services.

It’s moved to clarify that its matter before the court related to improper charging of fees by Umalusi going back to 2016.

