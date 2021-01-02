20°C / 22°C
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies

Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.

Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng. Picture: Twitter @KaizerChiefs.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ longest serving captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng has died.

Chiefs confirmed the news on their Twitter account this afternoon.

Amakhosi’s chairman Kaizer Motaung expressed his condolences to the Mofokeng’s loved ones.

Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.

Timeline

