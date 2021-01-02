Heavy downpours cause flooding at Leratong Hospital

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said no patients were affected by the flooding in the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp has been affected by flooding following heavy downpours on Friday night.

The Gauteng Health Department said the record storage and X-ray departments were the worst affected.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said it had not been necessary to close the facility.

“The Gauteng Health Department can confirm that Leratong Hospital in the West Rand District has been affected by flooding from the rains last night,” said Kekana.

“The X-ray area and the front area and the records department of the hospital were affected. No patients were affected by the flooding in the hospital.”

Leratong Hospital in the @WestRandHealth was affected by the heavy rains last night. The team has been working to resolve the issue and clear the water in the affected areas. Below is the CEO of Leratong, Dr Moloi with an update.@GautengProvince @ArnoldLesiba pic.twitter.com/POTXn7lGxa — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 2, 2021

