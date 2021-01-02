Damages being assessed after fire guts homes in Khayelitsha

The blaze broke out last night and more than 50 firefighters were dispatched to the scene fire in the Taiwan informal settlement under windy conditions.

CAPE TOWN - Emergency rescue authorities in the City of Cape Town are working to determine the number of homes gutted by a massive fire in the Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

The blaze broke out last night and more than 50 firefighters were dispatched to the scene under windy conditions.

It's not yet clear how many people have been affected.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service said no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

“Although the strong winds posed a challenge to the firefighters, they managed to contain and extinguish the blaze at around 25 minutes after 5am. A firefighter was taken to hospital just after 1am as he was suffering from muscle spasms,” said spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, adding that numerous structured were destroyed.

