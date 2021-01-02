City of Cape Town public health facilities welcome 127 New Year’s babies
A baby boy was the first to make his 2021 debut at Mowbray Maternity Hospital 47 minutes after midnight.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town welcomed 127 New Year’s babies at public health facilities, with being 64 are girls and 63 boys.
A baby boy was the first to make his 2021 debut at Mowbray Maternity Hospital 47 minutes after midnight.
The second baby was a girl born at Karl Bremer just after 1 am.
Only one set of twins - two girls - were birthed at Tygerberg Hospital. The Western Cape Health Department congratulated the families of all the newborns.