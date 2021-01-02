20°C / 22°C
418 more fatalities push SA COVID-19 death toll to 28,887

The Health Department has also confirmed another 16,726 new infections have been picked up over the past 24-hour period.

A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Four hundred and eighteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus - pushing the national death toll to 28,887.

The Health Department has also confirmed another 16,726 new infections have been picked up over the past 24-hour period.

These take the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to almost 1,074,000.

Gauteng accounts for the largest concentration of infections, followed by the Western Cape and then KwaZulu-Natal.

The recovery rate is hovering at around 82% with over 887,000 people having recuperated - so far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

