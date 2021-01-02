2020 remembered for fight to save academic year in SA

The spread of the virus saw the education sector divided on how to save the academic year during a pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The year 2020 will be remembered as the year schools had to face the harsh reality of possibly losing the entire academic year.

Government was forced to close schools in a bid to contain the surge in COVID-19 infections.

While declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a national state of disaster, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in March that all schools would be closed as the number of positive cases were rapidly rising.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga then announced that schools would resume on the 14th of April so as to not lose too much teaching and learning time.

Sadtu's Nomusa Cembi raised concerns over water and sanitation problems at many of the country's schools - saying it could put thousands of pupils and teachers at risk of contracting the virus.

While Naptosa's Basil Manuel made it clear that the union would not allow schooling to resume without proper systems in place.

Following public uproar and calls from unions for the education department to postpone the resumption of schooling, government announced that schools would reopen on the 1st of June in phases after an updated calendar of the academic year was gazetted.

But at the eleventh hour, Motshekga made an about-turn postponing the return of grades sevens and matrics by another week.

The department's confusion left many parents fuming as some had already dropped off their children at boarding school hostels.

The minister apologised, citing a delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment in most provinces.

There was yet another set back after an expected peak in COVID-19 infections in the country in July, the president again shut down schools for a month, with the exception of matrics, who were expected back in their classrooms a week later.

Some unions proposed that schooling be postponed at least until the end of August, with Mmusi Maimane's One South Africa movement even taking the department to court - but losing.

It remains to be seen how the matric class of 2020 will do in their finals after the COVID-19 outbreak and exam paper leaks.

