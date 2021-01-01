Zikalala congratulates Khuzani for bagging UKhozi's song of the year amid outcry

Many were not happy with the results, but the SABC has in previous years maintained that the song of the year across all its TV and radio stations is voted for by fans and audited.

JOHANNESBURG - A Maskandi artist has yet again caused an upset and walked away with the top honours in Ukhozi FM's song of the year contest.

Khuzani Mpungose scooped the top spot with almost one million votes cast for his song 'ijele'. Listeners had to choose from 10 songs to be voted for and ranked from least to most votes.

The songs were played between 11pm and midnight over New Year's eve.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala congratulated Mpungose on Friday, while the artist thanked his fans.

Although hip-hop artist Big Zulu's song 'iMali eningi' made major waves on social media and YouTube, what was thought to be a stiff competition between the two artists turned out to be far from it as Big Zulu only managed to get over 200,000 votes, putting him in the third spot.

The number two spot was secured by Maskandi again with Amageja's 'Indlabeyiphika' getting over 300,000 votes.

Across a number of other SABC radio stations, Limpopo's Makhadzi was a firm favourite with her song 'Murahu'being song of the year.

