Simmers welcomes emergency funding for Masiphumelele residents

Just before Christmas, a massive fire ripped through parts of the informal settlement, destroying more than 1,300 dwellings and displacing more than 6,000 people.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers has on Friday welcomed the emergency funding from national government for Masiphumelele residents who were affected by a recent fire.

Just before Christmas, a massive fire ripped through parts of the informal settlement, destroying more than 1,300 dwellings and displacing more than 6,000 people.

This week saw violent protests after affected residents took to the streets over a lack of support from government.

Simmers said the national department had confirmed that about R70 million would be released so that 1,100 emergency shelters can be provided.

“Were looking forward to receiving the initial R42.5 million to ensure that the first batch of shelters are provided.”

Simmers said although the correspondence did not not clearly state when the first amount of R42.5 million would be released, he hoped it would happen soon.

“Those affected are in dire need of assistance and we hope in due course to make further announcement in respect to the shelter.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.