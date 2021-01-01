SA unlikely to get over 10% of population vaccinated for COVID - Madhi

Government said it had now made its first payments to be part of the Covax facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Virologist professor Shabir Madhi said it was unlikely that South Africa would get more than 10% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19 this year.

According to the New York Times, in a few months South Africa is expected to begin rolling out a million doses of the vaccines but those vials will probably be shipped to a distribution centre in Europe that have pre-ordered them.

More than 180 countries have joined this facility whose aim is to ensure that countries get access to a range of new vaccines and they are distributed equitably.

Madhi said although government seemed to be on board now to enter bilateral discussions to get its hands on vaccines, it was a little too late.

“We’re in a difficult position in terms of being able to get vaccines within the course of 2021.”

