SA undertaking an ambitious economic recovery plan in 2021, says Ramaphosa

In his New Year’s message broadcast on Thursday, the president said important progress had been made in vital economic reforms and this would ensure affordable energy, cheaper and faster broadband and more competitive railways and ports of entry.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa predicted yet another difficult and challenging year for South Africa in 2021.

In his New Year’s message broadcast on Thursday, the president said important progress had been made in vital economic reforms and this would ensure affordable energy, cheaper and faster broadband and more competitive railways and ports of entry.

He added 2021 signals the much-anticipated start of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which could set Africa on a more virtuous economic path.

Similarly, he expressed such hope for his country, saying the new year starts as South Africa prepares to rebuild its economy.

“We are undertaking an ambitious recovery plan,” he said, adding that government is accelerating the redistribution of land, creating public employment opportunities and enabling more black people, women and the youth to participate and benefit from it.

Ramaphosa said this will be achieved through various partnerships.

He went on to say the disruption brought on by COVID-19 still needs to be top of mind as the country continues to work, learn, trade and socialise in new ways.

President @CyrilRamaphosa delivers special message for the New Year #NewYearsEve https://t.co/4bwwI6lxqE Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) December 31, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.