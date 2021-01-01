Ramaphosa shifts the focus to health workers

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the nation's health care staff during a special ceremony in Khayelitsha on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - As the second wave of COVID-19 infections intensifies and provinces brace for the worst, the focus is on healthcare workers on Friday.

It was a gesture of thanks from President Ramaphosa at the end of 2020, which he described as a year from hell.

Ramaphosa acknowledged government had failed health workers at times from delays in the provision of adequate PPEs to insufficient recognition for those who saved lives and risked exposure themselves.

The ceremony came on the same night South Africa recorded another fresh high of new infections, with 18,000 recorded in 24 hours.

“We’re in a dark valley of coronavirus destructions.”

But Ramaphosa said the doctors, nurses and other staff working round the clock represented the nation's best hope.

“You hold the candle of Florence Nightingale and you have always lit the way forward.”

Ramaphosa promised government will do better to protect healthcare workers and honoured the 436 such staff who've died of COVID-19.

