Motshekga releases new directives for marking of matric exams

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has released new directives and protocols ahead of the marking of matric exam scripts.

The directives are aimed at providing guidelines to officials, educators and administration staff who are involved in the marking of exam scripts, as well as other functions related to the finalisation of results for the class of 2020.

Marking will take place at over 180 centres across the country - and more than 45,000 markers have been appointed.

The new directions follow President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday that the country would move to level 3 lockdown regulations.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Friday said marking was expected to begin on Monday.

“We need to heighten our security protocols in the marking centres urgently because that is the task that is facing us.”

At the same time, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants the Independent Examination Board to withdraw its court case against Umalusi.

Lesufi on Thursday said the IEB had approached the courts arguing it could not afford to pay for the assessment services offered by Umalusi.

But Lesufi said if their bid succeeded, pupils from rural areas and townships would wind-up heavily subsidising the rich.

“There is no way we can allow South Africans’ money to be used to fund IEB clients in Mozambique, Namibia and eSwatini. We are of the view that the days of two separate examination bodies in our country to come to an end.”

