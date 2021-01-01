Mother's agony over long wait to find out if dead child's body is her little boy

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town mother is devastated after hearing she'll have to wait weeks to find out whether a body discovered in a shallow grave is that of her little boy.

Phatiswa Mhlobo's son, Anothando, went missing in August 2020. He was last seen playing outside his home in Imizamo Yethu.

Last week, a resident discovered the badly decomposed body of a child in a shallow grave in the area.

Mhlobo is convinced it is that of Anothando, but police will only be able to confirm that through DNA testing and that's likely to take weeks.

Speaking on behalf of the mother, Samkelo Krweqe, says the family has already waited for months for Anothando to return home alive -- but unfortunately that is not the case.

"The family is being put under a lot of grief," he said adding that police told the mother that if she wants the results earlier, she can do it privately.

This is however is going to cost about R2,500 - money she does not have.

