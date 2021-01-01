20°C / 22°C
'I've got work to do' - Cele retort's at EFF's comments calling him a clown

The attack followed Cele’s comments that South Africans should be in bed by 9pm on New Year’s Eve.

36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said he’s got better things to do than have high school-style debates with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Yesterday the party called him a “clown” and accused him of using violent language when talking to black people, while treating white people with kid gloves.

The attack followed Cele’s comments that South Africans should be in bed by 9pm on New Year’s Eve.

"I've got work to do. If they want to debate, go to the high school matriculants and debate there."

“A few people phoned me - members of the EFF - to say they are embarrassed with such a statement."

Cele said officers are working tirelessly, also facing harsh realities as front line workers in the pandemic.
More than 21,000 officers have contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak and the service has lost 336 members to the virus.

