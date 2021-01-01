'I've got work to do' - Cele retort's at EFF's comments calling him a clown

The attack followed Cele’s comments that South Africans should be in bed by 9pm on New Year’s Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said he’s got better things to do than have high school-style debates with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Yesterday the party called him a “clown” and accused him of using violent language when talking to black people, while treating white people with kid gloves.

EFF New Years Message pic.twitter.com/wYwFzx5eXe Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 31, 2020

[WATCH] Minister Cele now talks about what happens to those who break the 9pm curfew under adjusted #level3 #Covid19SA he says @SAPoliceService will not hesitate to act and enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/4RECcdhF5C Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 29, 2020

"I've got work to do. If they want to debate, go to the high school matriculants and debate there."

“A few people phoned me - members of the EFF - to say they are embarrassed with such a statement."

Cele said officers are working tirelessly, also facing harsh realities as front line workers in the pandemic.

More than 21,000 officers have contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak and the service has lost 336 members to the virus.

