CT International Jazz Festival postponed to 2022

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town International Jazz Festival will not take place this year and has been postponed to 2022.

The festival, which attracts thousands of people, is usually held in March each year.

Last year, two weeks before the festival was due to kick off, it was postponed due to COVID-19.

Festival Director Billy Domingo said this time round the decision was made due to the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

“2020 was a weird year and we’ve looked at pit again for 2021 and found that it’s not realistic, so we postponed it.”

Domingo said the pandemic had had a negative impact on the industry.

“We’re all hurting so much in the industry.”

He adds there are other exciting plans ahead.

“We will be announcing soon the roll out that is tangible and feasible.”

