Cape Minstrels carnival postponed to June because of COVID-19

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 hs forced the popular annual Cape Town Minstrels Carnival to be postponed until June 2021.

Each year on 2 January, thousands of spectators fill the streets in the Cape Town CBD as they wait for the colourful troupes to put on dazzling performances.

The event sees young and old participating and for many, it is viewed as a family outing for Capetonians and visitors who're holidaying in the Mother City during the festive season.

But 2020 has basically been summed up by the global COVID-19 pandemic which has seen events being cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the virus and to top it off, South Africa is currently being hit hard by a second wave with record daily infections.

This has been the reason why organisers have opted to rather choose a different date for the event.

The Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association's Moeneeb Gambino said it's a sad year for everyone who participates in the event.

“The Klopse has a massive impact on society, particularly in the Cape flats because people are engaged.”

Gambino said they've therefore provisionally changed the date to the 16 June.

“What we’re trying to do is couple it with the celebration of Youth Day and highlight the youth who participate.”

Organisers remained hopeful that they won't have to cancel the event completely this year. But it all depends of the COVID-19 pandemic and what situation the country finds itself in at that time.

