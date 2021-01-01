Bara Hospital nurse praises lockdown as no patients in trauma unit

For the first time in history, Africa’s biggest hospital did not have any patients in its trauma and rescue area on New Year’s Day.

JOHANNESBURG - Nurses at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital’s trauma unit have applauded government for its decision to ban alcohol sales.

They’ve thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa for imposing level 3 lockdown regulation in the county.

Professional nurse Busi Ramafoko said she’d never experienced an empty trauma unit, especially on New Year’s Day after 9 years in the field.

“I would say 2021’s New Year’s Day is very different from the past years regarding the capacity of patients that attend to and the kind of injuries.”

“I’d really like to thank our president for the lockdown, it has really alleviated the strain on us and we can focus on the pandemic as the nation,” she added.

Pictures of an empty trauma unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto are going viral; something this hospital has ever experienced on New Year’s Eve.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said on the crime front, it had also been a relatively quiet New Year’s Eve.

Law enforcement officials are now hoping that South Africans will continue with this good behaviour and listen to the desperate calls from healthcare workers to help elevate the pressure on hospitals.

WATCH: Mme Thandi, a cleaner who works at #Baras trauma unit says in all the years shes worked at the hospital, there have always been many cases caused by alcohol, accidents on NYE. She thanks President Ramaphosa & the lockdown for the unit being empty this time around. pic.twitter.com/cV8P6G6vXe EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 1, 2021

#NewYear For the first time in its history, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto says it has had NO trauma case patients coming through its doors on 1 January. The hospital posted photos of an eerily quiet trauma ward on its Facebook Page. pic.twitter.com/IXTFDKsqv4 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 1, 2021

