20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Bara Hospital nurse praises lockdown as no patients in trauma unit

For the first time in history, Africa’s biggest hospital did not have any patients in its trauma and rescue area on New Year’s Day.

Africa's biggest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath in Soweto, posted pictures on its Facebook page this morning of a near-empty trauma unit. Picture: Facebook.
Africa's biggest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath in Soweto, posted pictures on its Facebook page this morning of a near-empty trauma unit. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nurses at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital’s trauma unit have applauded government for its decision to ban alcohol sales.

For the first time in history, Africa’s biggest hospital did not have any patients in its trauma and rescue area on New Year’s Day.

They’ve thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa for imposing level 3 lockdown regulation in the county.

Professional nurse Busi Ramafoko said she’d never experienced an empty trauma unit, especially on New Year’s Day after 9 years in the field.

“I would say 2021’s New Year’s Day is very different from the past years regarding the capacity of patients that attend to and the kind of injuries.”

“I’d really like to thank our president for the lockdown, it has really alleviated the strain on us and we can focus on the pandemic as the nation,” she added.

Pictures of an empty trauma unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto are going viral; something this hospital has ever experienced on New Year’s Eve.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said on the crime front, it had also been a relatively quiet New Year’s Eve.

Law enforcement officials are now hoping that South Africans will continue with this good behaviour and listen to the desperate calls from healthcare workers to help elevate the pressure on hospitals.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA