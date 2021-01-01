No patients at Bara's trauma unit as SA ushers in 2021 with curfew & booze ban

Africa's biggest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath in Soweto, posted pictures on its Facebook page this morning of a near-empty trauma unit.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa marked New Year's Eve under level three lockdown restrictions with a 9pm curfew and a ban on alcohol sales.

It was hoped the alcohol ban would ease the trauma load on the nation's hospitals, allowing workers to focus on managing the pandemic. And it seems to have worked.

The hospital said this is the first time in its history that it hasn't had a single trauma case on New Years Day.

#NewYear For the first time in its history, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto says it has had NO trauma case patients coming through its doors on 1 January. The hospital posted photos of an eerily quiet trauma ward on its Facebook Page. pic.twitter.com/IXTFDKsqv4 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 1, 2021

Many have commended the level 3 lockdown restrictions for this, calling for more awareness about the effects alcohol abuse have on the public healthcare system.

Alcohol bethunana! Nithini? The Bara report on its trauma section! Empty , clean! Some could have been no more died on those stretchers or on their way to hospital. Today they are celebrating with us 2021 phumla williams (@mirriamp) January 1, 2021

9PM Curfew and alcohol ban really worked for Bara Hospital! Look at this! pic.twitter.com/whxwgdp5Ft Mandlesilo (@DrMandlesilo) January 1, 2021

This is virtually unheard of. Banning alcohol plus imposing curfew has immediate public health benefits. The already limited resources (staff, beds, ICU etc) can be prioritised in other areas - medical emergencies, paediatrics, obstetrics https://t.co/P5Mhc8dGqs Kangaroo Court Reporter (@_afro_politan) January 1, 2021

The Bara trauma unit story is great but its from a temporal solution that is necessary but not a long-term one. There has to be greater investment on unburdening our society of the impulse for violence& the ease to partake in lawlessness. We have a lot of work to do here in RSA. Lukhona (@LukhonaMnguni) January 1, 2021

Do you know how much health workers complain about a Bara Call on New Years or after a Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates derby . I am so happy for them guys Tebogo_Thothela (@PrezSankara) January 1, 2021

Fantastic news about Bara. Lord knows waking up and the staff at the hospital have 0 trauma cases is a huge W. Maximus (@Lenn_Moleko) January 1, 2021

