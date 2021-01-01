496 arrested in Limpopo for breaking lockdown regulations on NYE

Police in the province made the arrests during heightened operations that were conducted from Thursday, 31 December 2020 until the morning of 1 January in all five districts of the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Almost 500 people were arrested in just one day in Limpopo for breaking lockdown regulations.

In the Waterburg District, 149 people were arrested, 4 in Mopani, 146 in Capricorn, 59 in Sekhukhune and 138 in Vhembe.

Some of the suspects were arrested for offences such as not wearing masks in public places, failing to confine themselves at their places of residence during the curfew, using fireworks at prohibited places, and others for dispensing, transportation of alcohol as well as consuming alcohol in public.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers thanked community members for generally conducting themselves in compliance with the regulations under the Disaster Management Act, even when celebrating the new year.

“This behavior will strengthen and sustain the already existing sound relationship between the community and police. I also want to thank all law enforcement officers for spending a sleepless night in ensuring that everyone complied with these regulations,” said General Scheepers.

