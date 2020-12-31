WC's Winde warns worst of COVID-19 second wave yet to come

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that their job was made all the more difficult by the many questions that remained about the virus.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is warning that the worst of the second wave is yet to come.

Provincial infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths have been rapidly increasing in recent weeks and in the wake of the runaway numbers, Winde himself has advocated for stricter lockdown regulations.

He said that the provincial government had been working off the same plan they used for the first peak to manage the pandemic but the discovery of a new, faster-moving variant of the virus forced them to rethink many of their plans.

"Globally, people are learning and we definitely are still learning. We are asking ourselves the question why in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Garden Route first and what are we learning from those areas that we can apply to the rest of the Cape and the rest of South Africa?"

Winde said that their job was made all the more difficult by the many questions that remained about the virus.

"What are we learning with regards to even Cape Town right now as to see what is happening. Khayelitsha is an anomaly and why? We're scratching our heads at the same time and people are also under serious strain and that's why we had to sort of ask can we have two weeks to let us reset the system? But it's definitely not over yet."

