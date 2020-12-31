WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers special message on New Year's Eve

The country is currently under lockdown level 3 and among the restrictions in place is a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday delivering his new year's message to the nation.

The country is currently under lockdown level 3 and among the restrictions in place is a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers new year's message