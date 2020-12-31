South Africans have shown true meaning of ubuntu in 2020 - Ramaphosa

In his New Year's Eve message delivered on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa said that it had been a year of great sacrifice as many in the coutnry had experienced personal and economic costs due to COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country had shown the true meaning of ubuntu in the face of unprecedented uncertainty and loss.

In his New Year's Eve message delivered on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa said that it had been a year of great sacrifice as many in the country had experienced personal and economic costs due to COVID-19.

The country is currently under lockdown level 3.

President Ramaphosa has praised the country’s ability to mobilise resources quickly under difficult conditions.

He said that this reflected the true meaning of ubuntu, which saw many coming together and taking responsibility for one another.

"By donating our time, energy and resources..."

He said that while it had been a year of uncertainty, it had also been one of great pain, worry and loss.

"Many have been worried for their jobs, many have struggled to make a living, nearly all South Africans have had to spend time separated from their loved ones."

He said that as the year wrapped up, the country must mourn the loss of those who had succumbed to COVID-19.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.