SA sets new daily record with 17,710 COVID infections

The nation's economic hub, Gauteng, accounts for the highest number of new infections followed by the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 17,710 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, that's the highest number of new infections recorded daily since the virus hit our shores this year.

Another 465 people have died with the virus, brining the total number of deaths of 28,033.

As the reality of the runaway second wave sets in, South Africa is setting its sights on the second quarter of next year when the first doses of vaccine are likely to arrive.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 039 161, the total number of deaths is 28 033 and the total number of recoveries is 867 597. pic.twitter.com/e6UIG9vTik Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 30, 2020

