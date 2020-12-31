20°C / 22°C
SA sets new daily record with 17,710 COVID infections

The nation's economic hub, Gauteng, accounts for the highest number of new infections followed by the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Picture: 123rf.com
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 17,710 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, that's the highest number of new infections recorded daily since the virus hit our shores this year.

The nation's economic hub, Gauteng, accounts for the highest number of new infections followed by the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Another 465 people have died with the virus, brining the total number of deaths of 28,033.

As the reality of the runaway second wave sets in, South Africa is setting its sights on the second quarter of next year when the first doses of vaccine are likely to arrive.

