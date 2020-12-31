Mbalula: SACAA issued notice to airlines over new curfew

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged travellers to check the revised travel schedules, which are impacted by the new curfew of 9 pm to 6 am.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) had already issued a notice advising all airlines to consider the new lockdown level three regulations by revising their flight schedules.

The department said this had an implication both on domestic and international airlines.

Mbalula has again urged the public to take the regulations seriously given the record high of daily new COVID-19 infections, which have topped 17,000 for the first time.

Mbalula has urged travellers to check the revised travel schedules, which are impacted by the new curfew of 9 pm to 6 am.

“The implication is that both domestic and international flights must revise their schedule accordingly.”

He said the transportation of liquor to ports for export purposes is permitted.

"The transportation of liquor from manufacturing plant to storage facilities is permitted. However, such transportation may not be for the purpose of selling."

International Travelers will now on check in themselves through the boarding gates without the manual need to go through Home Affairs official.



Cape Town is ready pic.twitter.com/tbtcXPrSv8 Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 31, 2020

Today I was at Cape Town International airport where we will share our plans to respond to Level 3 of Governments adjusted approach regards to travel.



Our airports have responded well and placed measures in place to detect and protect people from Covid. #COVID19 https://t.co/raTQMXHJx9 pic.twitter.com/XUh7kTqDEz Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 31, 2020

All airlines must amend schedules to ensure that the curfew is taken into consideration for both domestic and international flights under the amended Lockdown Level 3 regulations. https://t.co/ARU2OqdZsI pic.twitter.com/PRodKqiQaD Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 31, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.