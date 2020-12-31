20°C / 22°C
Mbalula: SACAA issued notice to airlines over new curfew

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged travellers to check the revised travel schedules, which are impacted by the new curfew of 9 pm to 6 am.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at the Cape Town International Airport on 31 December 2020, where he shared plans to respond to Level 3 of Government’s adjusted approach regards to travel. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at the Cape Town International Airport on 31 December 2020, where he shared plans to respond to Level 3 of Government’s adjusted approach regards to travel. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) had already issued a notice advising all airlines to consider the new lockdown level three regulations by revising their flight schedules.

The department said this had an implication both on domestic and international airlines.

Mbalula has again urged the public to take the regulations seriously given the record high of daily new COVID-19 infections, which have topped 17,000 for the first time.

Mbalula has urged travellers to check the revised travel schedules, which are impacted by the new curfew of 9 pm to 6 am.

“The implication is that both domestic and international flights must revise their schedule accordingly.”

He said the transportation of liquor to ports for export purposes is permitted.

"The transportation of liquor from manufacturing plant to storage facilities is permitted. However, such transportation may not be for the purpose of selling."

