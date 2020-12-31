Mbalula: Airlines must consider SA curfew when amending flight schedules

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that all airlines must amend schedules to ensure that the curfew was taken into consideration for both domestic and international flights under the amended lockdown level 3 regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he was in the process of finalising agreements with various ministers which would then pave the way for his own department's regulations.

He has been meeting with the ministers of Cooperative Governance, Trade and Industry, Police and Correctional Services.

He visited Cape Town International Airport on Thursday morning.

Mbalula said that all airlines must amend schedules to ensure that the curfew was taken into consideration for both domestic and international flights under the amended lockdown level 3 regulations.

"As a consequence, the South African Civil Aviation Authority has already issued a notice to airmen [and] to all airlines to consider the curfew in revising their schedules."

Mbalula said that there would be no changes to the directions regulating the movement of ships.

He said that the ban on passenger vessels and cruise liners remained in place, and only vessels bringing in cargo and small vessels were allowed into port.

The minister said that there were also no changes to public transport regulations.

"Seventy percent loading capacity for loading long-distance taxis and buses. We need to take into consideration that many people will be travelling long-distances to return to their work places."

