Mayor Makhubo to remember Joburg residents who succumbed to COVID
The City of Johannesburg said the bridge lights would also be switched off around 7 pm on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the city’s frontline workers.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo will lead a ceremony on Thursday to honour over 2,000 people who succumbed to COVID-19 in the city.
The City of Johannesburg said it was heeding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call and would remember those that lost their lives by lighting a candle of hope at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bridge.
Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “To mark a moment of silence and solemn tribute to the frontline workers who have extended themselves beyond imaginable limits to serve and protect the residents of the City of Johannesburg.”