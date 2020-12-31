Lawyers for Black People to challenge some of govt's level 3 restrictions today

The group's Luzuko Madikane is accusing government of imposing restrictions that only cater for people of a certain class in society.

JOHANNESBURG - A group called Lawyers for Black People is expected to challenge some of government's level 3 lockdown regulations in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The group is demanding that Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma give clarity on whether home gatherings are allowed.

They also want the court to declare an order prohibiting police from trespassing on people's private property, especially during New Year's Eve.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed stricter regulations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Overnight, the country recorded the highest new infection count since the virus first reached our shores, with more than 17,700 confirmed new infections.

Four hundred and sixty-five deaths were also recorded over the past 24 hours.

Under level 3 restrictions, with the exception of funerals, restaurants, museums, gyms and casinos, all indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited.

"Allowing people to gather only in hotels, theatres, cinemas, game reserves is discriminatory, it is unfair discrimination because it seems to cater for a certain class of society that can afford those luxurious gatherings."

