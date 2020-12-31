Joburg residents urged to light candles, not fireworks, on NYE

Joburg metro police will be out on the streets on Thursday night to ensure residents comply with the adjusted lockdown level three regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) is on Thursday urging residents to light candles at midnight instead of fireworks to ring in the new year.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would be lighting a candle in memory of the more than 28,000 South Africans who have died after contracting COVID-19 this year.

Joburg metro police will be out on the streets on Thursday night to ensure residents comply with Ramaphosa's adjusted lockdown level three regulations.

Emergency services' spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “WE encourage all our residents to look after themselves during this New Year’s Eve celebrations so that we can get into the new year without any major incidents reported in the City of Johannesburg. We will be on high alert overnight.”

Residents are urged to adhere to the 9 pm curfew on Thursday night or face a R3,000 fine.

