In 2020, the killing of George Floyd reignited Black Lives Matter protests

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa wasn’t the only country dealing with the abiding legacy of racism in 2020.

In the US, the Black Lives Matter movement resurged amid a spate of killings of black citizens by police.

George Floyd's death after a police officer knelt on his neck while pinning him to the floor became a particular rallying point for the movement.

Floyd’s killing and that of other black people at the hands of white police in the US and other parts of the world ignited conversations about racism and unwarranted power.

Former US President Barack Obama commented after Floyd’s death, saying such occurrences shouldn’t be normal in 2020.

“Part of what has made me so hopeful is the fact that so many young people have been galvanised and activated and motivated and mobilised. Because historically so much of the progress that we have made in our society has been because of young people. Dr King was a young man when he got involved.”

Other world leaders joined in the chorus, condemning the brutality experienced by many black people across the world.

Here at home, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Floyd’s killing opened old wounds given South Africa’s history with white domination.

“Across the Atlantic Ocean, thousands of kilometres away, a dreaded dompas has resurfaced. In the United States, our black brothers and sisters have embarked on a massive fight to reclaim their dignity. The killing of George Floyd has opened up deep wounds for all of us.”

It remains to be seen how America incoming President Joe Biden will tackle the issue of race after outgoing President Donald Trump was widely criticised for turning a blind eye to racial injustice.

