Gauteng’s COVID-19 advisory committee hopes lockdown will lower infections

Provincial numbers modelled before the new regulations estimated that at the height of the second wave, there could be as many as 150,000 active cases in the nation’s economic hub.

JOHANNESBURG - A scientist on Gauteng’s COVID-19 advisory committee is on Wednesday hopeful that level three regulations will positively affect the province’s second peak.

The advisory committee is positive that the lockdown restrictions will have a significant positive impact on reducing the peak.

After the imposition of level three lockdown regulations, scientists are relooking their predictions around the intensity of the second wave COVID-19 infections in Gauteng.

As we’ve learnt over the past year, the situation is fluid. But professor Bruce Mellado is confident the intensified regulations will, at the very least, help to prevent super spreader events in time for potential New Year’s celebrations on Thursday night.

“The fact that level three has been imposed will improve the projections that we had before last Monday.”

Mellado said the ban on alcohol sales, restrictions on movement and intensified regulations about mask-wearing would significantly change the outlook for the nation’s most populace province.

“The numbers will change, there is no question about that, we know that lockdowns have had a drastic impact on how the virus moves and so the estimates will have to be revised.”

Gauteng is bracing for a spike in the number of daily new infections as holiday makers return home in next few days.

