France detects case of South African coronavirus variant

The 501.V2 Variant was detected by South African authorities in mid-December.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
43 minutes ago

PARIS - France has detected its first case of the South African variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The 501.V2 Variant was detected by South African authorities in mid-December.

Cases have since been found in Japan and Britain among others.

The variant, believed to be more easily transmitted like another version found in Britain, was discovered in France in a man who had returned from South Africa to his home in the Haut-Rhin region which borders Switzerland.

South Africa is the country hit hardest by coronavirus on the African continent, with over one million infections so far and 26,000 people dead.

