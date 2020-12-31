EFF calls Bheki Cele a 'clown', 'anti-black minister' over NYE comments

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lashed out at Police Minister Bheki Cele for contradicting the president with his claims that South Africans ought to be in bed by 9pm on New Year's Eve.

Bheki Cele was speaking in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

"This time there is no December 31st. There'll be no tin hitting. By 9pm, everybody is in bed."

In a statement, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have labelled Cele's comments as inappropriate and unfounded.

It lashed out at him for contradicting the president with his claims that South Africans ought to be in bed by 9pm on New Year's Eve.

The lockdown curfew was extended earlier this week, meaning that everyone - aside from those with permits - must be home by 9pm but the regulations made no mention of beds.

The red berets have attacked the Police Minister, calling him "a clown" who uses violent language when talking to black people while being romantic when dealing with whites.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo: "This clown, called Bheki Cele, is an anti-black minister who is only good at using violent language when he talks to blacks and very romantic when he talks to whites. Moreover, when it comes to fighting corruption, the CIT [cash-in-transit] robberies and GBV [gender-based violence], he is nowhere to be found. As such, as of today, no black person should listen to him until he deals decisively until he deals with the above mentioned."

