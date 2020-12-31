City of CT finally cleared to use allocated funds for Masiphumelele residents

Earlier this week, the City of Cape Town said national government made R35 million available for Masiphumele residents.

CAPE TOWN- After a long wait for housing starter kits, the City of Cape Town on Wednesday said it had finally received funds from national government for Masiphumelele residents.

This week a group of residents protested and voiced their frustration over the lack of support following a massive fire.

Just before Christmas Day, the fire ripped through part of the informal settlement, destroying more than a thousand homes and left about 6,000 people destitute.

Ward councillor Felicity Purchase said they finally received a letter on Wednesday that the funds could be used.

Purchase said they were looking at rolling out the housing kits on Monday.

She said residents could then erect structures on two sites.

“There will be 400 structures on the sports field and 700 back on the site but on the side that’s closest to the road not the wet side.”

Purchase adds that the area where the fire occurred, the wetland area, will be fenced off.

So, residents will live on the two sites in the meantime, while 2,800 permanent homes are being built over the next four months.

