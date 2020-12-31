Bright start to 2021 as Eskom suspends load shedding

As always, Eskom is calling on everyone in the country to use electricity sparingly.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended load shedding - for now.

On Thursday, the utility said it was able to stave off a third consecutive day of power cuts, thanks to a drop in demand ahead of the long weekend.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom is pleased to inform the public that load shedding has been suspended as demand for electricity has dropped ahead of the long weekend. While this is the case, Eskom requests the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remain vulnerable and unstable.”

