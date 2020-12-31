Alcohol sales ban will free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients - KZN Health

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that the provincial government had moved with great speed to create capacity in various ways to try and manage the spread of the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said that following the ban on the sale of alcohol, it believes that more beds will be made available in the province for COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu gave an update regarding the pandemic in the province.

She’s dismissed reports that KZN had a shortage of beds due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country and the MEC said that they were concerned about their statistics that had remained consistently high.

"KZN is the province that appears to maintain high COVID-19 infection figures."

Simelane-Zulu said that the provincial government had moved with great speed to create capacity in various ways to try and manage the spread of the virus.

"We are confident that bed occupancy will become a lot more stable thanks to the action of level 3 regulations."

The Health MEC said that the ban on alcohol sales would assist the province to manage the spread of the virus.

