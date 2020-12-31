A year of losses: High-profile deaths in 2020

Jobs were lost due to the effects of COVID-19, people’s health took a toll, and many lost family members, friends and even celebrities who they loved.

JOHANNESBURG - For many around the world, 2020 will go down as the year of losses.

Jobs were lost due to the effects of COVID-19, people’s health took a toll, and many lost family members, friends and even celebrities who they loved.

The year 2020 kicked off on a somber note with the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

His death sent shockwaves across the globe following a helicopter crash which killed eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

WATCH: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Little did we know that Bryant’s death would be followed by several other departures, including that of Glee star Naya Rivera, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the original 007 Sean Connery.

Another shocking death was that of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The 43-year-old died in August after secretly battling cancer for four years.

READ: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies

Cancer also claimed the life of Alex Trebek, widely known as the host of popular American quiz show Jeopardy.

The sporting fraternity also lost football legend Diego Maradona in November.

We experienced our fair share of grief here at home, losing Joseph Shabalala - member of Grammy award winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo - in February

WATCH: 2020, the year that was

TV icon V-Mash and legendary actress Mary Twala also passed away.

2020 also took the last surviving Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni and human rights icon George Bizos from us.

We also had to bid farewell to Ambassador Zindzi Mandela, radio veteran Bob Mabena and singer Mshoza.

And last but certainly not least is the recent passing of GeeSixFive - the woman who became an instant internet sensation after recording her song Obani Lababantu at the age of 65.

READ: Obani lababantu? Get to know the woman behind the name GeeSixFive

She is one of at least 24,000 South Africans who have lost their battle to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.