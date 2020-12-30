Will Modise grant DA’s request for emergency debate on COVID-19 vaccine?

The DA wrote to parliamentary Speaker Thandi Modise on Tuesday asking her to convene the meeting before the country enters the new year.

JOHANNESBURG - It's now up to parliamentary Speaker Thandi Modise to decide whether to grant the Democratic Alliance's (DA) request for an emergency sitting to debate the country's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government has forked out R327 million to the World Health Organisation's Covax Facility to secure a vaccine.

But the DA said more questions needed to be answered.

The party's chief whip Natasha Mazzone said: “I do think other parties will back this call. We have an obligation to serve the people of South Africa and that means putting our needs and requirements secondary, so if you’re on holiday, tough luck for you. You need to get on your computer and get into Parliament so we can discuss vaccinating the whole country.”

