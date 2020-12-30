Most deaths at Beitbridge happened before congestion period - Motsoaledi

Travellers seeking entry into Zimbabwe spent most of last week at the port of entry in queues stretching several kilometres.

JOHANNESBURG - After the Department of Home Affairs was blamed for the deaths of several people at the Beitbridge border post, Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday said most of the victims died before the congestion.

The minister gave an update on immigration matters and border law enforcement under the level 3 lockdown regulations.

At least five people died, which the Road Freight Association (RFA) attributed to lack of water, heat, and other conditions at the border.

Motsoaledi said, however, some of those who died were not from the trucking industry.

“The other deaths occurred long before the increased activity associated with the holiday season. There was of course some mortality, which had nothing to do with truck driving, which as I said, occurs throughout the whole year,” the minister said.

“This month, it occurred on 8, 13, 14, and 22 December. It was long before the period of the congestion,” he added.

