WATCH LIVE: KZN Dept of Health gives COVID-19 update

The province currently has 4,134 COVID-19 related deaths with 188,782 infections.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu is hosting a webinar on the latest on COVID-19 in the province.

